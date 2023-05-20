Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision

FILE - Gustavo Dudamel is introduced as the New York Philharmonic's 27th music and artistic director, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in the newly renovated David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. On Friday, May 19, 2023, Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK – Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation Friday night following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director.

Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler's Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York's artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.

Dudamel will remain music director of the Paris Opéra, a role he’s held since 2021.