All the times musicians have been hit with objects from fans this year

Cardi B performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

We can now add Cardi B to the list of musicians who have had their performances interrupted by a fan trying to throw something at them while on stage.

Over the weekend, Cardi B had a drink thrown at her by a fan while she was performing in Las Vegas. Cardi B retaliated by throwing her microphone back at the fan, and now that fan has filed a police report against the superstar rapper.

While Cardi B’s reaction may not have been the best move, it comes after many other artists have had objects thrown at them while they’ve been performing on stage. Here is a list of other singers who have found themselves in similar situations.

Bebe Rexha

Singer Bebe Rexha was the first to set this annoying trend off back in June. She was performing and a fan threw a cell phone that hit her in the face. She later shared photos of her bruised eye.

The fan who threw the cell phone at her (who was charged in the incident) later said that he thought it was going to be funny, and hoped she would take a selfie and give him the phone back.

Ava Max

Just a few weeks after Bebe Rexha was hit by the cell phone, Ava Max was slapped by a fan.

The fan somehow got up on the stage, and slapped the artist while she was performing. She later tweeted that the inside of her eye was scratched due to the incident. Luckily, Max banned the fan from ever attending any of her shows in the future.

Kelsea Ballerini

The country superstar was performing at a concert in Idaho when she was hit with an object that was thrown from the crowd by a fan. It was reportedly a bracelet.

When the incident occurred, Ballerini ended up leaving the stage, but came back out a few moments later and finished up her show.

“I want to say about what just happened, all I care about is keeping everyone safe,” she said in the video. “So if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight.”

Pink

This object didn’t end up hitting Pink, but it was weird and awkward nonetheless.

While Pink was performing in London, a fan threw up an object onto the stage. While it’s not unusual for things like flowers or hand written notes to be thrown up on stage, this fan threw a container that had their mother’s ashes in it.

Pink looked absolutely stunned and didn’t really know how to properly respond to the uncomfortable situation.

Drake

In early July, Drake was performing in Chicago when a fan threw a cell phone at the rapper. In a video that was posted online, the phone kind of hits his abdomen, and Drake looked confused by what happened. He seemed pretty unfazed by the situation, and he continued performing as nothing happened.

Harry Styles

Last month, Harry Styles was performing in Vienna when an object was thrown at him while he was on stage. The object ended up hitting him right in the eye.

Styles apparently paused for a moment, but continued on with the concert. He was seen rubbing the area around his eye after the incident happened.

Now we can add Cardi B to this long list of performers who have had objects thrown at them while performing this summer. Can we all just chill for a moment and stop this dumb trend?

People are obviously doing it for attention, but you’re risking the safety of the artist, and the actual fans around you.