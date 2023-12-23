Charlie Sheen's neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

FILE - Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the premiere of the film on April 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. Sheens neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said. Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department said in a statement Friday, Sec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”