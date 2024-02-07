Japanese fans excited to see Taylor Swift perform in Tokyo just after record Grammy win

Fans arrive at the Tokyo Dome, for the Taylor Swift concert, as part of the "Eras Tour" Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

TOKYO – Some Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo spent thousands of dollars to attend the pop superstar’s first performance Wednesday after her latest Grammy win and the announcement of a new album.

After not seeing her idol in concert for five years, Chiyuki Fujii bought six VIP tickets, including one for each of Swift’s four nights in Tokyo, paying a total of 780,000 yen ($5,270).

Fujii said it was worth every yen, especially after Swift won her 14th Grammy — including her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” — on Sunday and announced that her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” will be released April 19.

Fans have been watching to see whether the singer will finish the Japan part of her Eras Tour in time to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday to see her partner and football star Travis Kelce play in Las Vegas.

Japanese fans prayed for her safe and speedy flight back to the U.S.

“I want to see both of them there together,” Satomi Seki said.

From the U.S., Swift will travel for the Australian leg of her tour later in the week, flying halfway around the world on her private jet. That has led to criticism about additional carbon emissions and lavish spending.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.