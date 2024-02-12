Vote for the best romantic comedy of all time

Julia Roberts has a drink with Richard Gere in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

We made it to the finals!

After four rounds of voting between your favorite romantic comedies, we finally made it to the final two.

While I had predictions and hopes that some of my favorite romantic comedies would make it to the end (I’m looking at you, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”), it turns out that you just can’t beat a classic rom-com.

The final battle is between “Pretty Woman” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Both are rom-coms from the ‘90s that went on to define the genre and inspire countless other films.

So what are you waiting for? Voting for the best romantic comedy of all time ends on Valentine’s Day, so you better get your votes in now!

Who do you think will take home the big prize? Let us know in the comments below.