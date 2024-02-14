See what movie won in our best romantic comedy of all time bracket!

Julia Roberts has a drink with Richard Gere in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

After weeks of voting between 32 classic romantic comedies, we finally have a winner!

The final battle was between “Pretty Woman” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Both are rom-coms from the ‘90s that went on to define the genre and inspire countless other films.

While the voting was pretty close, you all voted for “Pretty Woman” as the best romantic comedy of all time. You just can’t go wrong with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, right?

Since it is Valentine’s Day, why not watch the classic romantic comedy? If you have Hulu, you can stream “Pretty Woman,” or you can rent it on any video on demand app, like Amazon Prime.

Thanks again for voting, and stay tuned for more brackets in the future!