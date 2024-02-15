Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook 'Does This Taste Funny"

This image released by Celadon Books shows "Does This Taste Funny? Recipes Our Family Loves" a cookbook by Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert. (Celadon Books via AP)

NEW YORK – Stephen Colbert's next book is very much about stirring the pot.

Celadon Books announced Thursday that “The Late Show” host and his wife, Evie McGee Colbert, have collaborated on the cookbook “Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves," to be published on Sept. 17.

“We are so excited to announce our new cookbook, which we have been working on together for two years," the Colberts said in a statement released through Celadon. "We hope everyone enjoys the recipes and stories. We made it with love ... and an enormous amount of butter.”

The book includes more than 100 recipes, from “Stephen’s Kindergarten Soup” to “The Colbert Bump Cocktail,” with an emphasis on the Lowcountry cuisine of the Colberts' native South Carolina.

“Readers will also enjoy the banter, reminiscences and stories, and the gorgeous food photos and informal at-home pictures that fill the book, making readers feel like they are right there in the kitchen with Evie, Stephen, their children (and dog, Benny) and the extended family who are at the heart of the Colberts' lives,” Celadon's announcement reads in part.

Stephen Colbert's previous books include “I Am America (And So Can You!)” and “America Again: Re-becoming the Greatness We Never Weren't.”