Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON – Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday: Film — “Oppenheimer” British Film — “The Zone of Interest” Director — Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Actor — Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Actress — Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Supporting Actor — Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Supporting Actress — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Rising Star (voted by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce Outstanding British Debut — Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, “Earth Mama” Original Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” Adapted Screenplay — Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” Film Not in the English Language — “The Zone of Interest” Musical Score — Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer” Cinematography — Hoye van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer“ Editing — Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer” Production Design — Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things” Costume Design — Holly Waddington, “Poor Things” Sound — Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest” Casting — Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers” Visual Effects — Simon Hughes, “Poor Things” Makeup and Hair — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things” Animated Film — “The Boy and the Heron” British Short Film — “Jellyfish and Lobster” British Short Animation — “Crab Day” Documentary – “20 Days in Mariupol” Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Film curator June Givanni BAFTA Fellowship — Samantha Morton

