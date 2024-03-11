Princess Kate says sorry for manipulated family photo, saying she was experimenting with editing

FILE - A view of Kensington Palace in London, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The first official photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts. But The Associated Press and other news agencies later retracted it from publication because it appeared to have been manipulated, fueling more conjecture. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON – Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.

In a post on social media, Kate said that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” the post said.

The Associated Press and other news agencies withdrew the photo of Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis, which was issued by Kensington Palace on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in Britain. It appeared to have been manipulated, in violation of AP photo guidelines.

The palace said the photo was taken by Prince William.

It was the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago, and followed weeks of speculation about her whereabouts. Designed to quell speculation, it has sparked even more conjecture.