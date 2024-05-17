Did you know Kate Hudson has a debut album out today?

Kate Hudson performs onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

When I heard that actress Kate Hudson was coming out with a debut album, I was a little bit skeptical.

So many in the entertainment business try to dip their toes into all sorts of different things, so naturally I thought Hudson was just pulling a stunt.

That wasn’t until I heard her sing her lead single on The Howard Stern Show a few weeks ago.

Excuse me Ms. Hudson, but where have you been hiding this voice at?

It’s really not surprising that she has some serious pipes. If you know anything about her mother, Goldie Hawn, you’ll know that she, too, is also a pretty good singer. But Kate really has a rock and roll voice that just begs to be surrounded by electric guitars and thumping drums.

Her debut album, called “Glorious,” is a wonderful mix of rock and roll, pop and folk. There are moments that sound like this album could have been produced in the ‘70s alongside Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles in California, but there are also quieter moments where Hudson’s voice really gets to shine.

Hudson has done a lot of press recently, and she’s explained that she’s been afraid of the potential ridicule she could face if she released her own music. Just by going off my initial assumptions, I can totally understand why she would think that.

When you’re known for making movies, everyone thinks you should just stick in your lane. Hudson explained in interviews that it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that she felt like she really had to make this album, or else it was never going to happen.

It’s honestly crazy to think that Hudson has been hiding this voice for so long, especially when she’s worked in such iconic films like “Almost Famous,” which was about rock and roll!

The album is fantastic, start to finish, and if you’re a fan of singers like Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt or even Stevie Nicks, you will find yourself wanting to listen to this record over and over again.

It just goes to show that it’s never to late to accomplish your dreams, or take a chance on a talent you possess. Sure, Kate Hudson has the luxury of already being a famous actor, but I truly can’t fathom having a voice like that and not wanting to share it with the world. Here’s hoping we will get some tour dates from her later on in the year!

Also, watch her cover the ‘80s hit “Voices Carry” live on Howard Stern below. I really can’t believe how fabulous her voice is!