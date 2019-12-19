Two dozen local families impacted by cancer given money this Christmas

Giles County – A small-town effort to help one family battling cancer has over the years grown into an outpouring of generosity that has now helped dozens of families.

An organization started by Giles County man Travis Sparks called ‘Cancer, kids and Christmas’ raises money to help families affected by cancer at Christmas time.

This year was the most successful yet. The group raised more than $65,000 thousand helping a total of 24 families, Sparks said. Preparing for next year, some money was even put away for next year.

Thanks to countless fundraisers and donations from Giles County and the surrounding community throughout the year, each family received anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 dollars each to ensure they can shop and have a nice holiday meal.

Sparks said this a great way to help families who are struggling with medical expenses and he’s thankful for everyone who can make this happen.