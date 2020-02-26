Virginia Tech’s ‘Chicken Wing Guy’ says he was feeling the music and the wings were tasty

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Basketball has been trending online recently, but it isn’t because of the team.

This video has racked up millions of views showing Sam Helton now known as the Chicken Wing Guy.

Guy was vibing out with a whole pan of wings 😂🍗 pic.twitter.com/By9bwAuA9z — ESPN (@espn) February 20, 2020

Tech was neck and neck in triple overtime with Miami last week when the ACC Network caught him on camera going hard on the wings.

They were leftovers from Bull and Bones and on Tuesday night they celebrated their fame with more wings at the Blacksburg restaurant. Helton said the good music and the tasty wings made him want to go wild for the crowd, but he never knew it would end up on TV.

“I enjoyed it, but the real thing that gets me that I made other people in the world happy by my dancing because I was enjoying myself, so it’s a nice feeling and it’s hard to wrap your head around it," Helton said.

Helton is a junior at Blacksburg High School. He said he’s hoping the viral video helps his chances of getting into his dream school, which of course is Virginia Tech.