Students decorate downtown Christiansburg to celebrate graduates

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Downtown Christiansburg is celebrating its high school graduates.

They coordinated with the school to gather a group of students to create unique artwork and well-wishes on the windows of ten participating downtown businesses. The result is a blue and gold themed celebration of the accomplishments of their peers up and down Main Street.

CHS and downtown leaders want everyone to take a drive down Main Street to see their fantastic work for themselves, and they say there will be more celebrations of the Class of 2020 throughout the Town of Christiansburg.