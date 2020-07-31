Steve does best with a few people, but would love to be in your home

ROANOKE, Va. – Steve is adjusting to a new normal.

For most of his life, he lived in horrible conditions with 28 other dogs, and limited to no human interaction.

Because of that, this 4-year-old Collie/Border mix takes a while to get used to new people.

He’s only recently, after about three months at Angels of Assisi, started letting the staff and volunteers pet me and take me for walks.

The best environment for Steve would be a quiet house that has no children and a very limited amount of new people coming in and out.

Click here to learn more about him.