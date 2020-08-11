Become Charlie’s angel and bring him home

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Charlie! This 7-year-old tree walker hound has loads of energy.

Be sure you can match his active personality since he loves to go on walks and spend time outside.

Don’t worry because he has a lazy side as well and enjoys laying on the couch.

While Charlie does well with other dogs, he would be better suited in a home without cats or other small animals.

He struggles with hearing sometimes, so he is looking for a family who will be patient with him.

