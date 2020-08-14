74ºF

Don’t worry, he won’t Boss you around, he’d much rather hang out in your lap

You can find me at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. – This guy loves the ladies.

Boss is a great 4-year-old boy.

A ladies man, he is a little shy around other guys.

In time, once he gets to know you, he wants to be your 52-pound lap dog.

