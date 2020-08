ROANOKE, Va. – Just like the popular Abba song, Horace really wants you to take a chance on adopting him.

Staff at the shelter say this 2-year-old hound mix is the best boy in the world.

Meeting people can be a little scary for Horace, but he warms up to people quickly. However, he does well with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Horace, you can find him at Angels of Assisi.