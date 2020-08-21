78ºF

Features

Mogwai is definitely cuter than a gremlin

Disclaimer: It's unlikely anything bad will happen if you feed her after midnight

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Angels of Assisi
Mogwai
ROANOKE, Va. – Mogwai has only one rule. You just need to love her.

This 5-year-old dog arrived at Angels of Assisi from another shelter that she stayed at for more than a year.

Mogwai’s contagious smile and affection will bring so much joy into your life.

As a small dog herself, she loves being around dogs her size and is very gentle with them.

She has been waiting far too long and wants to finally find a place to call home.

If you are interested in adopting Mogwai, you can find her at Angels of Assisi.

