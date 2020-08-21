Mogwai is definitely cuter than a gremlin

ROANOKE, Va. – Mogwai has only one rule. You just need to love her.
This 5-year-old dog arrived at Angels of Assisi from another shelter that she stayed at for more than a year.
Mogwai’s contagious smile and affection will bring so much joy into your life.
As a small dog herself, she loves being around dogs her size and is very gentle with them.
She has been waiting far too long and wants to finally find a place to call home.
If you are interested in adopting Mogwai, you can find her at Angels of Assisi.