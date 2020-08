ROANOKE, Va. – Isha is a sweet kitten who loves attention and scratches.

This 3-month-old girl loves playing with catnip toys and lounging next to humans.

Right now, she’s living life in a foster home where she gets to lay around and watch birds through the windows.

Isha likes to make friends with other cats and would do fine with a respectful dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Isha, you can find her at Angels of Assisi.