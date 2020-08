ROANOKE, Va. – Unlike his tough name, this dog is as calm as it gets.

Bronson is a 6-year-old pup who is one gentle dog.

A couple of his favorite activities are going for car rides and laying down while getting belly rubs.

This smart guy knows all of his basic commands and does well on walks.

Bronson can definitely learn more tricks though with help from some tasty treats.

If you are interested in adopting Bronson, you can find him at Angels of Assisi.