Wanted: Couch potato to keep Nelly company

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Nelly is in search of a couch potato to keep him company
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Nelly is just a 7-year-old pupper who is looking for his furever home.

Because of some medical issues, Nelly can’t go on long walks, so his ideal home is one where he can be a couch potato.

Nelly would do best as the only pet in the home. He does well with kids and a few dogs, but doesn’t do so well with cats.

This good boy knows his basic commands, like “sit” and “shake”.

If you are interested in learning more about this pet, call the Montgomery County, Virginia, Animal Care and Adoption Center at 540-382-5795.

