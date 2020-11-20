Roanoke Valley SPCA raises nearly $25,000 for Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A local wildlife center, that’s usually the one to swoop in and save the day, is now the one getting rescued by another animal-loving nonprofit.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke relies on donations to take care of the hundreds of animals they work to save each year. Their largest annual fundraiser, “Night Owl on the Town” was canceled, leaving them in a financial bind.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA stepped in and helped them take their silent auction online and they raised $23,000.

“It’s really heartwarming to see,” said Sabrina Garvin, Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Thanks to this donation, the SWVWC can continue its mission. Garvin said 2020 has been especially difficult for the center due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting their ability to have volunteers, decreasing outreach events and fundraisers, as well as continual court costs from lawsuits with its neighbors.

The center has 200 more patients compared to this time last year, so the donation will go a long way.