Why did it take so long for Father’s Day to be created?

On May 9, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday of each May would be “a public expressions of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country,” also known as, the creation of Mother’s Day.

It took 58 years after that for a similar proclamation to be signed by President Richard Nixon, officially creating Father’s Day.

President Lyndon Johnson in 1966 made a proclamation to designate the second Sunday of each June as Father’s Day, but it wasn’t a permanent signed celebration until 1972.

So, what on earth took so long for Father’s Day to be a recognized event in the United States?

There are theories abound as to why, according to History.com, from many believing the creation of Father’s Day was just so corporations could sell their products -- to others believing it wasn’t masculine to have a Father’s Day for its gift-giving nature.

In addition, celebrating mothers just seemed to have more sentimental appeal for a lot of people.

The federal government certainly was opposed to the official creation of Father’s Day for the longest time, despite numerous initial attempts to have a Father’s Day established.

In 1908, a church in West Virginia held a Father’s Day observance in honor of the 361 men, 250 of them fathers, who were killed in a coal mining accident.