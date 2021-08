ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Joker! This 5-year-old pup is very calm and loves to go for short walks.

He’s a large dog and would do well in a home with children but he may accidentally knock them over.

We’re told he should be the only pet in a home.

If you’d like to add Joker to your family, you can find him at Angels of Assisi.

