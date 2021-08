GALAX, Va. – Sara, a Terrier mix at the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter is spayed, vaccinated and longing for home.

This very sweet 1 to 2-year-old dog will thrive in the role of an only pet, but there are concerns with how she would react around young children, according to shelter staff.

While she is playful, she could also use some training.

