Tasty Tuesday: The Colonial takes us back in time through comfort food, atmosphere

RUSTBURG, Va. – The cooler months are just around the corner, so comfort food starts to enter the mind more and more. For that reason, we went to a place that does it best - The Colonial Restaurant.

General Manager, Ed Eades, says, “It’s a warm feeling, ya know? People are comfortable with it.”

This spot has been in the center of Campbell County since the 1950s.

“Back then, it was a diner. So, we just tried to make it a better atmosphere,” says Eades.

A fireplace and a rustic theme set the tone, while paintings from Montana line the restaurant walls. Aside from its coziness, The Colonial is one of the most well-rounded restaurants you’ll find.

Eades says that even after all these years, “We’re the best kept secret.”

Secret, no more! Breakfast gets started at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Eades says this is a favorite part of the day for frequent customers.

“People love our breakfast. That’s what we’re known for. Full breakfast, with the bacon, sausage, eggs, omelettes. We’ve got seven different omelettes. We do it all. Pancakes.”

Not long after that, lunch gets fired up with apps, soups, salads, sides and sandwiches. You can’t just stop in for one visit, and why would you? Dinner is next!

The Colonial has it all, “Steaks, chicken, seafood.”

And Eades tells us, “I’d put that steak against anybody in town.”

It’s a simple seasoning, but effective. Cooked to perfection, this steak can come with any of the nearly two dozen sides they offer, including veggies, baked potatoes, chips and fries.

Lastly, they offer a little twist to your conventional burger.

“Bison burger too. That’s really taken off. The bison is local here – out of Brookneal. That’s a real popular burger too.”

Of course, what’s a well-rounded meal without dessert? Pies, pudding, cheesecake and brownies are enough to finish you off.