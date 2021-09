Tux, a 5-year-old tuxedo kitty is dressed to impress at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Staff say he is outgoing and that he loves ear and tail rubs along with temptation treats, scratch pads, and bells with balls.

If you’re looking for more than one furry friend, Tux is your guy. Tux and his brother Simba are looking to find a new home and have been together their entire life.

Click here to learn more about Tux to see if he could be the perfect addition to your family.