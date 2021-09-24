Dunk Donuts offers free coffee for National Coffee Day

Become a Duck Donuts Rewards Member and get a free medium cold brew or frappe for National Coffee Day.

Free coffee? Yes, please!

If you’ve been dreaming about Duck Donuts, you can get a free medium cold brew or frappe to go with your delicious made-to-order donut in celebration of National Coffee Day.

All you have to do is download and register for Duck Donuts Rewards on their app by Sept. 28th. Your free drink can then be redeemed in-shop or online Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

All Duck Donuts locations will also offer an exclusive coffee cake donut and a creamy coffee milkshake for National Coffee Day.