Dunk Donuts offers free coffee for National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers unite

Kamryn Buza, Intern

Tags: Consumer, National Coffee Day
Become a Duck Donuts Rewards Member and get a free medium cold brew or frappe for National Coffee Day.
Become a Duck Donuts Rewards Member and get a free medium cold brew or frappe for National Coffee Day. (Duck Donuts)

Free coffee? Yes, please!

If you’ve been dreaming about Duck Donuts, you can get a free medium cold brew or frappe to go with your delicious made-to-order donut in celebration of National Coffee Day.

All you have to do is download and register for Duck Donuts Rewards on their app by Sept. 28th. Your free drink can then be redeemed in-shop or online Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

All Duck Donuts locations will also offer an exclusive coffee cake donut and a creamy coffee milkshake for National Coffee Day.

