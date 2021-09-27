Clear icon
74º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

It’s my birthday and I want it all

Ben Williams, Intern

Kamryn Buza, Intern

Tags: Consumer, Insiders
Birthday cake with candles
Birthday cake with candles (Pixlr)

It’s your birthday, you deserve to eat for free. Check out all the places that want to give you free gifts on your special day!

Breakfast

IHOP- Not only do you get a free meal on your birthday, but you’ll also receive one for joining the Pancake Revolution eClub and another on your one-year anniversary of joining online.

Krispy Kreme- Download the Krispy Kreme app and sign up to receive a free birthday treat.

Denny’s- Sign up for Denny’s loyalty program to get a free Grand Slam. Note: Word on the street is you don’t need to register for the program to get this freebie; the server will give you your meal simply when you show your ID proving it’s your birthday.

Waffle House- Become a member of the Waffle House Regulars Club to receive a free waffle on your birthday.

Lunch and Dinner

Applebees- If you join the email club then you’ll be eligible for a free dessert.

Jersey Mikes- Get a coupon for a free birthday sub and drink when you sign up for the email club.

Firehouse Subs- Sign up for Firehouse Rewards for a free medium sub.

Longhorn Steakhouse- Receive a free dessert on your birthday, plus 100 bonus points just for signing up for Longhorn Rewards.

Moe’s Southwest Grill- Download the Moe’s app and you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday.

Olive Garden- Save room after those unlimited breadsticks! Join Olive Garden’s eClub to get a dessert on your birthday. While you’re there, the staff will serenade you with their very own—and very catchy—birthday jingle.

Panera- Get a bonus reward on your birthday, plus a reward just for signing up for MyPanera.

Pizza Hut- Sign up for Hut Rewards and score a birthday reward!

Red Lobster- Join the My Red Lobster Rewards and get a free birthday surprise. But don’t wait: New members must join at least seven days before their birthday to get the coupon.

Red Robin- Become a Red Robin Royalty member and get a free birthday burger as well as rewards, such as every 10th item free and $20 toward your sixth visit.

Arby’s- Get a free milkshake on your birthday when you register with Arby’s.

Buffalo Wild Wings- Join the Blazin’ Rewards program, and get a free order of birthday wings during your birth month.

Texas Roadhouse- Sign up for the email club and get a birthday surprise and a free appetizer.

TGI Fridays- With the Fridays Rewards plan, you’ll get a free birthday dessert—it may even have sparklers!

Chili’s- Chili’s is offering a free dessert to My Chili’s Reward Members.

Hooters- Hit up the birthday party dream destination of many a 13-year-old boy for 10 free wings as a member of the Hooters e-club.

McDonald’s- You can pick up a free Happy Meal on your birthday if you sign up for McDonald’s email newsletter.

Outback Steakhouse- “Let’s go Outback tonight,” is what you should say if it’s your birthday because you can get a free kids-sized vanilla sundae.

Quiznos- Q-Club members can stick a candle in a free cookie. Or just eat it.

Sonic- My Sonic rewards get you a free birthday treat, which -- beware -- is typically chosen at random.

Which Wich- Join Vibe Club Rewards to get a free seven-inch sandwich on your birthday, among some other goodies to keep up your starch levels.

Zaxby’s- By joining Zaxby’s email club, you’ll not only secure a free sandwich meal deal right away, you’ll also get a free Nibbler on your birthday.

Specialty drinks and dessert

Dunkin’- By signing up for DD Perks, guests receive a free medium beverage at signup and another free drink on their birthday.

Starbucks- Register a Starbucks prepaid card with My Starbucks Rewards and start earning your way to all sorts of perks. Register at least 30 days ahead for a free drink or treat on your birthday, plus 15% off.

TCBY- Receive special offers for your birthday when you sign up for TCBY emails.

Auntie Anne’s- Become a member of My Pretzel Perks, and you’ll get a tasty reward on your birthday: a signature/classic Auntie Anne’s pretzel.

Edible Arrangements- Everyone’s favorite fallback for when you don’t know what else to get someone has an Edible Rewards program that’ll send you an assortment of free chocolate-dipped fruit for your birthday.

Tropical Smoothie Café- You can get a free smoothie on your birthday if you become a Tropical Rewards Member!

Dairy Queen- Two-for-one Blizzards when you sign up for the DQ Blizzard Fan Club.

Retail Birthday Freebies

Ulta cosmetics- Get a special free birthday gift that changes each month

Regal Entertainment group- Score free admission to a movie of your choice

Sephora- Get a free gift when you become a Beauty Insider.

Ace Hardware- Become an Ace Rewards member and get a $5 gift card on your birthday.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Williams joined 10 News as an intern in September 2021.

email

Kamryn Buza joined 10 News as an intern in September 2021.

email