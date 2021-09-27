It’s my birthday and I want it all

It’s your birthday, you deserve to eat for free. Check out all the places that want to give you free gifts on your special day!

Breakfast

IHOP- Not only do you get a free meal on your birthday, but you’ll also receive one for joining the Pancake Revolution eClub and another on your one-year anniversary of joining online.

Krispy Kreme- Download the Krispy Kreme app and sign up to receive a free birthday treat.

Denny’s- Sign up for Denny’s loyalty program to get a free Grand Slam. Note: Word on the street is you don’t need to register for the program to get this freebie; the server will give you your meal simply when you show your ID proving it’s your birthday.

Waffle House- Become a member of the Waffle House Regulars Club to receive a free waffle on your birthday.

Lunch and Dinner

Applebees- If you join the email club then you’ll be eligible for a free dessert.

Jersey Mikes- Get a coupon for a free birthday sub and drink when you sign up for the email club.

Firehouse Subs- Sign up for Firehouse Rewards for a free medium sub.

Longhorn Steakhouse- Receive a free dessert on your birthday, plus 100 bonus points just for signing up for Longhorn Rewards.

Moe’s Southwest Grill- Download the Moe’s app and you’ll get a free burrito on your birthday.

Olive Garden- Save room after those unlimited breadsticks! Join Olive Garden’s eClub to get a dessert on your birthday. While you’re there, the staff will serenade you with their very own—and very catchy—birthday jingle.

Panera- Get a bonus reward on your birthday, plus a reward just for signing up for MyPanera.

Pizza Hut- Sign up for Hut Rewards and score a birthday reward!

Red Lobster- Join the My Red Lobster Rewards and get a free birthday surprise. But don’t wait: New members must join at least seven days before their birthday to get the coupon.

Red Robin- Become a Red Robin Royalty member and get a free birthday burger as well as rewards, such as every 10th item free and $20 toward your sixth visit.

Arby’s- Get a free milkshake on your birthday when you register with Arby’s.

Buffalo Wild Wings- Join the Blazin’ Rewards program, and get a free order of birthday wings during your birth month.

Texas Roadhouse- Sign up for the email club and get a birthday surprise and a free appetizer.

TGI Fridays- With the Fridays Rewards plan, you’ll get a free birthday dessert—it may even have sparklers!

Chili’s- Chili’s is offering a free dessert to My Chili’s Reward Members.

Hooters- Hit up the birthday party dream destination of many a 13-year-old boy for 10 free wings as a member of the Hooters e-club.

McDonald’s- You can pick up a free Happy Meal on your birthday if you sign up for McDonald’s email newsletter.

Outback Steakhouse- “Let’s go Outback tonight,” is what you should say if it’s your birthday because you can get a free kids-sized vanilla sundae.

Quiznos- Q-Club members can stick a candle in a free cookie. Or just eat it.

Sonic- My Sonic rewards get you a free birthday treat, which -- beware -- is typically chosen at random.

Which Wich- Join Vibe Club Rewards to get a free seven-inch sandwich on your birthday, among some other goodies to keep up your starch levels.

Zaxby’s- By joining Zaxby’s email club, you’ll not only secure a free sandwich meal deal right away, you’ll also get a free Nibbler on your birthday.

Specialty drinks and dessert

Dunkin’- By signing up for DD Perks, guests receive a free medium beverage at signup and another free drink on their birthday.

Starbucks- Register a Starbucks prepaid card with My Starbucks Rewards and start earning your way to all sorts of perks. Register at least 30 days ahead for a free drink or treat on your birthday, plus 15% off.

TCBY- Receive special offers for your birthday when you sign up for TCBY emails.

Auntie Anne’s- Become a member of My Pretzel Perks, and you’ll get a tasty reward on your birthday: a signature/classic Auntie Anne’s pretzel.

Edible Arrangements- Everyone’s favorite fallback for when you don’t know what else to get someone has an Edible Rewards program that’ll send you an assortment of free chocolate-dipped fruit for your birthday.

Tropical Smoothie Café- You can get a free smoothie on your birthday if you become a Tropical Rewards Member!

Dairy Queen- Two-for-one Blizzards when you sign up for the DQ Blizzard Fan Club.

Retail Birthday Freebies

Ulta cosmetics- Get a special free birthday gift that changes each month

Regal Entertainment group- Score free admission to a movie of your choice

Sephora- Get a free gift when you become a Beauty Insider.

Ace Hardware- Become an Ace Rewards member and get a $5 gift card on your birthday.