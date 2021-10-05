Tasty Tuesday takes us on a tour of some great food in Montgomery County

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech plays host to Notre Dame this weekend. With that in mind, we figured we’d highlight just a few local gems to eat at prior to kickoff.

We start with a spot we recently introduced to you - Halwa Bakery and Cafe.

Cinnamon rolls baked fresh at Halwa Bakery and Cafe in Blacksburg (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Here, you’ll often find students cramming (not just lessons) but treats. Mediterranean and seasonal favorites line the cases of Karmen George’s downtown Blacksburg shop. The fall vibe here is real with pumpkin-spiced everything on the never-ending menu.

Pick up a muffin, down some coffee and save some room for our next spot.

We’re going to Due South BBQ for lunch, where Marie March and her crew “like to rub our butts.”

Pulled pork sandwich with BBQ sauce at Due South in Christiansburg (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Almost an entire generation has grown up on this BBQ now. Low and slow is the name of the game here.

Conor Campbell tells us, “Once the fat starts rendering, that’s when it starts getting good.”

Whether it’s dry-rubbed, smoked, fried or all of the above, you know you’re getting a consistent meal and good time at Due South.

After that, we go back to Blacksburg’s Main Street for the main course at The Maroon Door.

Homemade brews and eats at The Maroon Door in Blacksburg (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Owner, Chris Linden, had the vision for what we calls “elevated, pub-inspired food.” That vision has come to life in just a little under a year.

Their most popular wings are dressed in a black garlic Gochujang sauce and topped with a ginger and honey dew salad. Local burgers and homemade brews top off the list.

Last but not least, we go for a fun dessert at Gigi’s Cupcakes.

Cookies n' Cream cupcake from Gigi's Cupcakes in Christiansburg (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Shane and April Lefkowitz took the helm in Christiansburg and haven’t looked back. They’ve got you taken care of with perfected recipes, creative decorations and something different with each visit.

They’ve even branched out to cheesecakes, French macarons, brownies and cookies.

There’s a whole lot more to explore in Montgomery County, and we plan to do that all week as part of our ongoing ‘In Your Town’ series. If you have any spots you love to hit up before the games at Tech, let us know about them!