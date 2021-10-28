Online charity auction raises money to help local injured and orphaned wildlife

A Pete Rose autographed baseball, a limited-edition David Letterman jacket, designer brand fashion accessions, artwork, jewelry, gift cards and even the naming rights for southwest Virginia’s newest Education Ambassador animals are up for bid in an online charity auction to support local wildlife.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Pete Rose autographed baseball, a limited-edition David Letterman jacket, designer brand fashion accessions, artwork, jewelry, gift cards and even the naming rights for Southwest Virginia’s newest Education Ambassador animals are up for bid in an online charity auction to support local wildlife.

For the second year due to COVID-19, the annual ‘Night Owl on the Town’ Gala and charity auction couldn’t be held in person. Due to this, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center (SWVAWC) is taking its largest annual fundraiser online.

Community members and local businesses made in-kind donations that will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. All proceeds directly benefit the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center veterinarian Dr. Ernesto Dominquez said the money is needed to continue the center’s mission.

“It’s really exciting to know that the southwest community of the state of Virginia and also people from all over the country and even other countries support the cause because the cause isn’t just for the wildlife, but also for the conservation of these species,” Dr. Ernesto said.

One of the larger prizes up for bid is the naming rights of two owls which are the newest Education Ambassador animals at SWVAWC.

One is an Eastern screech owl, while the second is a larger barred owl.

The highest bidder will be able to select the name of each animal. Naming rights to ambassador animals have been up for bid at previous years’ events, including for the center’s Education Ambassador American Kestrel, Captain Jack Sparrow.

The money raised goes directly to the wildlife center and is used to help general costs and feed and care for injured and orphaned wildlife.

The bidding goes live Friday, Oct. 29.

You can view and bid on the items here.