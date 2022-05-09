Do you have family in Ukraine? Have you ever fled a war-torn country?

A question for you, readers and viewers: Can you relate to what’s happening in Ukraine right now?
Maybe you have family in the area, or perhaps you too have fled a war-torn country or situation -- recently or as a child. What can you tell us about that?
If you’re comfortable sharing your perspective or experience, from where did you flee? Or, is your family overseas safe?
How are you feeling about the circumstances with Russia and Ukraine? Does it hit close to home, for any reason?
We’d love to share your answers with our audience.
Thank you in advance, if you have any words you’d like to offer. All answers are considered anonymous, unless you choose to leave your name and/or any identifying details. We plan to use these responses in a future news story.