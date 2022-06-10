Kitchen Segment: Mediterranean fruit smoothie from Halwa Bakery

Karmen George shows 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas how to make the perfect summertime smoothie.

The perfect smoothie for summertime! Karmen George from Halwa Bakery in Blacksburg has a new item on the menu, a Mediterranean fruit smoothie. She makes it with gelato, fresh fruit, whipped cream and pistachios! The smoothie is coming soon to the Blacksburg Cafe, but George gave WSLS 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas a sneak peak of her new creation, and how to create your own variation. Her biggest tip? Instead of adding ice, use frozen fruit. She says this makes the drink less watery and more flavorful.

Learn more about Halwa Bakery by visiting its Facebook page or it’s website.