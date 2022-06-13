Blue Ridge Bites: Asher’s Coffee Bean’s

ROANOKE, Va. – Jacob Asher Galbraith puts his passion for fine food and drinks into the coffee he roasts.

Named after his grandfather, Galbraith founded Asher’s Coffee Beans in 2020 and is based out of Roanoke. Artistically driven and sustainably sourced from seed to cup, Galbraith said you can rest assured — this coffee will make you feel good inside.

With the goal of being good for you and the environment, each package of craft coffee beans comes in 100% certified compostable packaging. Galbraith joined WSLS 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas in the outdoor kitchen to talk about his unique coffees and where the beans are sourced from.

Learn more about Asher’s Coffee by visiting its website.