In Your Town: The Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge

This week we're exploring the Highlands, starting with the Rockbridge Regional Fair and Expo

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – For this week of In Your Town, we’re stopping in Clifton Forge to take a closer look at the Historic Masonic Theater.

The theatre has been in Clifton Forge since 1905 and received a facelift in 2016.

Not only does the theatre play movies and host musical performances, it also serves as a gathering place for Clifton Forge. And with the community’s support, the theatre continues to be the perfect place for a family night out on the town.

“Through the generous support of our sponsors, we are able to show a free movie on Sundays, every Sunday. And we also include a free hot dog, a drink and popcorn,” said Justin Reiter, executive director of the Historic Masonic Theatre.

Happening this weekend at the theatre, a bluegrass concert on Saturday and then a free showing of Nancy Drew on Sunday.