Tasty Tuesday: New Bedford restaurant cooking up food from the soul - for the soul

A variety of the food offered at Soul Sisters and Brother Kitchen in Bedford

Sheila Coates, Jordan Paul and Dawn Harris are teaming up together to share their passion for cooking with the community. The three opened Soul Sisters and Brother Kitchen at 1117 Moneta Rd. in Bedford in early January of 2023.

Paul tells us, “Our food is made from the soul.”

And it’s made for the soul. The team has been learning from Sheila who’s been cooking all her life.

They say, “You can’t get this cooking anywhere. It’s homemade, from the soul and just smack-your-lips good. By the time you finish your plate, you’re going to be licking your fingers. You don’t need no napkins.”

The food keeps coming - from morning to evening - starting with a hearty breakfast that includes pancakes, bacon, eggs, etc.

A top seller for the past month has been the chicken wings with Jordan’s special sauce. The combination of sweet and spicy really was smack-your-lips good!

The ribs are just as sweet and tasty after having been smoked for 12 hours.

The rest of the lineup features chicken sandwiches, burgers, collard greens with added spice and kielbasa, baked beans, mac n’ cheese and so much more.

To see a community that’s gravitating toward this style of cooking means a lot to this terrific trifecta.

“It feels good. It means a lot. A dream come true, really. This is our passion. We all love cooking, so we wanted to do that for the community – especially around Bedford. Just come join us, eat, have a good time. It’s a homey atmosphere – like when you’re pulling up to Mama’s kitchen table when you eat here.”

Their Super Bowl Platter is a force to be reckoned with, complete with wings, ribs, pulled pork and all the fixins.

To order it ahead of Super Bowl LVII, you can call (540) 583-5017 or visit them on Facebook.

They’re open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.