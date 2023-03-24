Success after victory: Gauntlet winner launches second season of Hometown Hustle

Martinsville – Martinsville woman, Natalie Hodge uses her talents to shine a light on others.

She’s so good at it, she’s made a business out of it. After creating her YouTube series, Hometown Hustle, she took a chance on her idea and entered the Gauntlet business competition.

It more than helped hone her idea, it helped take her business, Rudy’s Girl Media to new heights. In a competition first, Hodge tied for first with fellow business owner Natalie Ashton, winning cash and in-kind prizes to continue her work.

“It’s an incredible privilege. And it was also so affirming that out of all those businesses, ours was selected as the top ones. That was pretty overwhelming. I was blown away,” Hodge said.

”The place where it has come from is incredible. The journey has been quite a wild ride,” said Hodge.

Rudy’s Girl Media is premiering Hometown Hustle Season 2 on YouTube April 4.