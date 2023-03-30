5 ways you can help tornado victims in Mississippi

Workers search for a water shutoff valve as the town works to restore water pressure following Friday's tornado on March 27, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the town and other nearby communities on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A deadly tornado practically destroyed the small town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi and the surrounding areas, killing dozens and leaving a community in need of help.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can help out the victims of the tornado, from donating money to donating supplies and food.

1. American Red Cross

This one is a no brainer. Anytime a natural disaster happens, the American Red Cross is always there to help those in need. The Red Cross is accepting money donations that. will directly help the victims of the tornado. You can text TORNADO to 90999, which will donate $10, or you can go to their website here and donate.

2. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA)

If you are local to Mississippi, MSEMA is an easy way to donate to those who are in dire need of supplies. There are multiple locations that are taking things like nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, feminine products, toilet papers, paper plates and other things like that. To find a location to donate goods to, you can click here.

3. Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is always taking donations, and they are helping folks in Mississippi. You can donate once, or set up a monthly donation by clicking here.

4. The Mississippi Center for Legal Services

People who had damage to their homes will surely be making insurance claims, and that process can be very tricky and overwhelming. The Mississippi Center for Legal Services offers free legal services to folks, and you can donate to their fund by clicking here.

5. Mercy Chefs

This nonprofit is providing meals to victims, first-responders and volunteers who are on the scene of the tornado damage. To donate to their cause, click here.