Star Wars Day: Dressing up? Share with us your photos!

Fans look at Star Wars costumes at the D23 Expo Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Calling all “Star Wars” fans!

May the Fourth be with you on Thursday for National Star Wars Day, and we know adults and children alike will enthusiastically be dressing up for the occasion.

Knowing that, we want to see how you are celebrating or how you are dressing up!

Below is a chance to submit your best photos of how you or your kids are commemorating the day, whether’s dressing up as Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, Yoda or Darth Vader, having playful lightsaber battles in the backyard, or simply celebrating in another way.

If there’s one thing more powerful than the force, it’s heartwarming and creative photos that produce life-lasting memories!

May the Fourth be with you!