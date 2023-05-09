Tasty Tuesday: New BBQ joint starts out strong in Roanoke’s downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no secret that we’ve had BBQ on the brain in recent Tasty Tuesdays. When we heard there was a new spot in downtown Roanoke serving up the Q, we had to visit.

Big Valley BBQ has been doing just that for a few weeks now, and they’re killin’ it.

While running a restaurant can be daunting, it can be rewarding too. No one knows that more than Jo Jo Soprano, who tells us,

“This is one of the pleasures that you get to experience with somebody – the look on someone’s face when they’re enjoying a meal and you know you had something to do with that. That’s a great feeling.”

When asked why Parry Restaurant Group felt the need to bring BBQ to the Star City, the answer was simple.

“We wanted to bring big flavors to the valley.”

It isn’t just the big flavors. You’ve got some big smells that draw you in as soon as you park across the street.

“We slow cook our pork. It comes right out of our smoker fresh daily, as well as our brisket. We have two different kinds of brisket. Everything is dry-rubbed and then cooked off in the smoker. Then when it comes out, that’s when the fun begins.”

From slicing the brisket to order to hand-pulling the pork, the video you see in this story is enough to get your mouth watering. Just wait until you actually try this stuff!

“Our smoked wings are outstanding with the dry rub on them. That’s my favorite. Of course, we do a buffalo and BBQ sauce as well as garlic parmesan if you want to add a little extra flavor to those.”

We all lead busy lives, so there are times when you can’t necessarily stop in. Luckily, Big Valley BBQ is quite familiar with life in the 21st Century.

“A lot of orders going out on DoorDash and then through our online store. A lot of people picking up stuff. We offer family packs that are pretty affordable and are a great way to feed the whole family starting at $35.”

Whether it’s pulled pork, juicy brisket, smoked wings, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made mac n’ cheese or corn bread, Big Valley BBQ is ready to serve up some big appetites in the Star City.