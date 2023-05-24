WSLS 10 Dining for Charities donates over $1,000 to United Way of Roanoke Valley

WSLS 10 made a $1,045 donation to United Way of the Roanoke Valley, thanks to community partners through its Dining for Charities program.

Each month, WSLS 10 partners with a local charity as part of the program. Participating businesses offer a certificate for sale through the Dining for Charities website, with 15% of the certificate sold being donated to the local charity that month.

WSLS 10 is proud to make the donation to United Way of the Roanoke Valley, known as a leader in responding to community needs.

United Way brings together people, resources, and strong community partners to improve lives today and impact the community for future generations. The non-profit’s mission is to “unite” people to address the community’s most complex issues. The United Way will use these funds to continue its work in the community.

If you would like to make a donation to United Way of the Roanoke Valley, visit the organization’s website.

The American Red Cross is the charity partner this month. To make a purchase to help, click here.

For more information on how to become a participating business or charity, email WSLS Sales Manager Allan Mower.