Hey Insiders!

Bret Michaels is heading to the Star City for a Parti-Gras celebration with Warrant on Aug. 25 at Elmwood Park!

Just for WSLS Insiders, youโ€™ll be able to get tickets for half-price at $24.50 (plus taxes and fees). These tickets are limited, so be sure to get yours while you can!

The concert is at Elmwood Park and starts at 7 p.m.