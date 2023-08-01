Petals Wine Bar brings cozy atmosphere, creative food-drink combos to downtown Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – What started as a florist and wine shop more than a decade ago continues to plant its seed in downtown Wytheville.

“I enjoy learning about wine, so I thought it would be a really fun way for the whole community to learn about wine with me.”

Teresa Campbell is tapping into her passion at Petals Wine Bar in downtown Wytheville, where they offer a wine dinner every other month with tastings. That’s in addition to other great specials.

“Sipping hour. You get two dollars off between 5 and 7 every day. We do half off mimosas from 12 to 2. It’s just a really neat way to come in and spend time with friends. And then we have music on Saturdays from 12 to 2, so we try to do that consistently.”

Wine slushies are all the rage, and Petals is taking advantage of that. This month, the ‘Fuzzy Navel’ will help cool you off and quench your thirst.

Campbell and her team have taken the chill concept and run with it, because what’s a wine bar without charcuterie or five different kinds of grilled cheeses?

(The cheese, by the way, is from Ashe County, North Carolina and made with local dairy.)

“We have the Cheese’d Out which is just all cheese, Prosciutto and Fig – it gives you that sweet and savory. Blueberry Pecan Goat. The Pickled is so good, because it has a hot sauce on it, so it’s got a little bit of a spice to it.”

There are others like the Caprese or the Sicilian, which was made into a salad when we stopped by.

What started as a seedling thirteen years ago has now blossomed into something beautiful. It’s (in part) an effort to give back to the town that’s grown with Campbell and Petals.

“To give people an opportunity to have something and give back to them what they’ve given to me for 13 years with the florist is absolutely amazing.”