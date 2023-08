I don’t know about you, but the start of back-to-school season always reminds me that the summertime is dwindling.

Whether it’s going for a hike to getting to the beach, we all have those activities that are “musts” for the summer.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Want to get out and have some fun in the sun? Don’t worry, you still have time!

As we enter the last “leg” of the summer, we want to hear from you. What’s on your summer bucket list?

Let us know in the survey below.