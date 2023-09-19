Seaplane tours over Lake Superior to bring fall colors into brighter light for tourists

The time of the year for viewing fall colors in all their splendor has arrived.

While there are many different areas and ways to view the changing leaves, there is one option for viewing fall colors that might give enthusiasts a more unique perspective than usual.

A company in the northwest part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is set to offer seaplane tours that will give tourists not only a chance to view fall colors from the air, but also Lake Superior.

Based in Hancock in the UP’s Keweenaw Peninsula, a company called Isle Royale Seaplanes will offer 30-minute fall color flights starting Thursday.

Cost is $110 per person and the flights will have takeoffs and landings on water.

The tours will run Sept. 21 through October 15, but only Thursdays through Sundays. Flights are a two-person minimum and can fit up to six people, with children being welcome.

The peak time for fall colors in the Upper Peninsula is in the last two weeks of September and the first two weeks of October.

For more information on the tours and booking, click or tap here.

