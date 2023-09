This week marks the start of the fall season, beginning Saturday, Sept. 23.

As the air cools down and the leaves begin to change, I think we can all agree — nothing beats the fall foliage in Southwest and Central Virginia.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

There are many hiking trails with stunning views across our region, but we want your input as we enter the fall season.

What is the best hike for fall scenery in Southwest and Central Virginia?

Let us know in the poll below!