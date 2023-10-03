Happy trails! Oct. 2 Google Doodle celebrates Appalachian Trail

ROANOKE, Va. – Google Doodle creators took their creativity to a new neck of the woods to ring in October 2023.

A treat to many travelers and avid hikers on the East Coast was featured on the Google search page and in the Google Doodle on October 2 - the Appalachian Trail.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Noting that the Appalachian Trail winds through 14 states at more than 2,190 miles long, the Doodle begins with a rock character starting his miles-long (or in this case, pages-long) journey.

Navigating through the Doodle, you can learn more about the trail, including its proposed date and number of visitors. Many stops and spots along the trail are featured, including McAfee Knob.

As it turns out, Nate Swinehart, the Doodle artist, is said to have trekked the trail to gather information for the Doodle. Behind-the-scenes photos of his journey are featured here.

Check out the Doodle of the Appalachian Trail here.

Have you ever been hiking on the Appalachian Trail? Share your pictures with us on Pin It!