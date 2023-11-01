What types of Halloween candy do you most try to get rid of?

Halloween’s allure comes from both the horrors and the free sweets. When you dump out your loot of candy, the most important thing from there is figuring out what types you’ll be willing to get rid of.

Halloween for some is essentially Christmas for those with a sweet tooth, but there are some treats that are often denied.

Below are my thoughts on the types of candy that should be disposed of after every Halloween.

Here are four types of candy that I always put on the move, and also one that I look forward to every year.

1. Tootsie Rolls

To me, these and every other variation of them — especially tootsie pops — are an absolute glitch in the matrix and all who hand out this specific candy on Halloween aren’t doing children any favors. They seem like more of a trick than a treat, with the trick being wasting the valuable time of both parents and children around the world.

2. Smarties

Smarties are the ultimate red flag for trick-or-treaters. Whoever is giving away the flavorless snack out seemingly doesn’t care about the youth’s enjoyment.

3. Almond Joy

The least appealing candy you can imagine receiving as a child is an Almond Joy, and as a child I never wanted any type of candy with nuts in it. Almond Joy bars add coconuts and almonds, which is not the best combo from the perspective of a child. But maybe it’s just an acquired taste.

4. York Peppermint Patties

One of the most infamous combinations in existence is chocolate and mint, so this candy is one of the worst. Chocolatey coating hiding a minty surprise sounds like a nightmare, and tastes like one too.

Depending on the results of the haul, we grow determined to add or subtract from our pile of goodies and in turn become anxious of what candy we will unravel first.

Giving praise to candy corn

Candy corn is one of the most polarizing treats known to man, especially around this time of year. Although much of the world hates it, I truly can’t get enough of it. I am well aware of the public’s perception of candy corn, but it is to me, a true autumn delight that I think we should all experience at least once.

