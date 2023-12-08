WSLS 10 Community Connections: Autism Perspectives

ROANOKE, Va. – “This is somebody who sees things differently and lives outside the box we keep trying to put them in.”

Hear from people on the Autism spectrum and their advocates – their stories and their experiences in their own words – in the WSLS 10 special, Autism Perspectives.

Featuring:

Carter Schaeffer, college student and Indie filmmaker

Windy Schaeffer, Carter’s mother

Guy Smith, social media influencer

Angie Leonard, Founder of the Blue Ridge Autism Achievement Center

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas provides an introduction to the half-hour special.