WSLS 10 Community Connections: Autism Perspectives

ROANOKE, Va. – “This is somebody who sees things differently and lives outside the box we keep trying to put them in.”
Hear from people on the Autism spectrum and their advocates – their stories and their experiences in their own words – in the WSLS 10 special, Autism Perspectives.
Featuring:
- Carter Schaeffer, college student and Indie filmmaker
- Windy Schaeffer, Carter’s mother
- Guy Smith, social media influencer
- Angie Leonard, Founder of the Blue Ridge Autism Achievement Center
10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas provides an introduction to the half-hour special.