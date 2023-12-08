48º
Join Insider

Features

WSLS 10 Community Connections: Autism Perspectives

WSLS 10 Creative Services

Tags: Autism, Developmental Disabilities, Blue Ridge Autism Achievement Center, Features

ROANOKE, Va. – “This is somebody who sees things differently and lives outside the box we keep trying to put them in.”

Hear from people on the Autism spectrum and their advocates – their stories and their experiences in their own words – in the WSLS 10 special, Autism Perspectives.

Featuring:

  • Carter Schaeffer, college student and Indie filmmaker
  • Windy Schaeffer, Carter’s mother
  • Guy Smith, social media influencer
  • Angie Leonard, Founder of the Blue Ridge Autism Achievement Center

10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas provides an introduction to the half-hour special.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.