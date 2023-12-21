57º
Meet Spencer: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Spencer is available to foster at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Spencer! This almost-five-year-old sweet, energetic dog is looking for a foster home for the holidays.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA provides foster families with everything they need to care for the animal, including food, bedding, crates, leashes and toys.

Spencer is energetic, fun-loving, and loves toys but takes treats gently.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said that Spencer would do best in a home with no other dogs and without children.

If you’re interested in fostering Spencer, reach out to the Roanoke Valley SPCA at 540-339-9425 or visit their website for more information here.

